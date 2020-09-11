SACRAMENTO — Bobby Thomas, 86, of Sacramento, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Bobby Wayne Thomas was born July 21, 1934, in Daviess County to the late Edward Lawrence and Mallie Cobb Thomas and was married to the former Barbara Lee Thomas on June 19, 1952. He was also known as “Grumpy” to both his friends and family.
Bobby was a farmer and member of Sacramento United Methodist Church. He was a longtime member of the Sacramento Fire Department, serving as department chief for 25 years. Bobby was a member of Sacramento Lodge #735 F&AM, a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, a 60-year member of the Sacramento Lions Club, being recognized as a Melvin Jones fellow and served as a board member at the former McLean County General Hospital. Farming was his life. Bobby was a pilot and enjoyed flying, going to car shows, loved auctions, University of Kentucky basketball, auto races and tractor pulls. Bobby was a true family man and enjoyed spending time with both his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Barbara Thomas, who died May 3, 2017.
Survivors include two sons, Greg Thomas of Sacramento and Dr. Keith Thomas (Karen) of Owensboro; a daughter, Cheri Ogilby (Guy) of Sacramento; five grandchildren, Sarah Brown (Ryan), Trevor Thomas (Kelsie), Natalie Hardin (Brent), Cody Ogilby (Hannah) and Josh Ogilby (June); seven great-grandchildren, Cameron, Jaden, Bethany, Les, Bryn, Seeley and Winston; and a sister, Elna Hayden (Ray) of Calhoun.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Jesse Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the Sacramento Methodist Cemetery in Sacramento. Friends may visit with Bobby’s family from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Musters in Calhoun. Masonic services for Bobby will be 7 p.m. Friday at Musters in Calhoun. Bobby’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Saturday.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Bobby’s visitation, Masonic and funeral services will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
The Bobby Thomas family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Sacramento Fire Department, P.O. Box 245, Sacramento, KY 42372. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
