Bobby Vinces Shock, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Feb. 2, 1942, in Breckinridge County to the late Jake and Eula Shock. Bobby was a master upholsterer who began his career early in life at the Murphy Miller chair factory. He later started his own business, Shock Upholstering. He continued to run Shock Upholstering right up until his last days. He was also a master gardener who, with much help from his sweetheart, was awarded “The Golden Mower” award from the city of Owensboro in 2003.
While he had a great passion for restoring furniture and gardening, those did not compare to the passion he had for loving the Lord, his family, and his friends. Coffee and conversation were never in short supply when visiting with him. He loved to cook Sunday dinner and spend the afternoon laughing and visiting with his family. He was a wonderful husband, Daddy, Papa, uncle, and friend. He leaves behind a legacy of great love and faith which is evident in the tremendous void that is already felt in the lives of his loved ones. If he were able, he would tell everyone who cares for him, “Do not weep for me for I am a stranger passing through this world on my way home.”
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John Dale Shock; four brothers, George, Jack, Stoy, and Ernest “Shorty” Shock; four sisters, Ruth Hicks, Elizabeth Evans, Lillis Hester, and Hazel “Reanie” Aldridge; and daughter-in-law, Phyllis Shock.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Anna Shock; son, Michael Shock; two daughters, Martha Backstrom (Kriss) and Rebecca Shock; three grandchildren, Ashley Kuegel (B.J.), Johnathon Causey (Ashley), and Jacob Joiner; five great-grandchildren, Anna Cate, Gabe, Eli, Atticus, and Leland; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Nickel Ridge Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
