BREMEN — Bobby W. Richey, 95, passed away Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Bobby was born March 5, 1928, in Muhlenberg County. He will be remembered for his professional excellence in home construction by countless people in Muhlenberg and contiguous counties. Bobby was a born-again Christian having been saved at age 12. He was a member, deacon, teacher, and trustee for more than 50 years at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.
He was predeceased by his wife, Jane, whom he celebrated 58 years of marriage, and a grandson, Matthew.
Bobby is survived by his sons, Greg (Rita) and Mike (Susan); grandchildren, Melissa, Aaron, Paul, and Sarah; seven great-grandchildren; along with numerous in-laws, relatives, and friends.
Comments from many who knew him included, “the finest man I’ve known,” and “he impacts so many lives and doesn’t even know it.”
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City, with Bro. Wade Wilkins officiating and Bro. Wayne Piper assisting. Burial will be in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Gideons International Memorial Card Program or the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Fund, 622 Mt. Pisgah Road, Bremen, KY 42325.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
