CENTRAL CITY — Bobby Wade Mosby, 51, of Central City, died Friday, May 26, 2023, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. He was a truck driver for Teamsters Local Union 215 out of Evansville, and had 30 years of dedicated service to the Nelson Creek Fire Department.
Survivors: wife, Kathy Reed Mosby; children, Amber (Ricky) Geary and Kendra Mosby; sister, Lisa (Jeff) Nelson; and mother, Sylvia (Judy) Fraze.
Service: Noon Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Miller Cemetery, Cleaton. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Expressions of sympathy: Bobby Wade Mosby Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330.
Commented