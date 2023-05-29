CENTRAL CITY — Bobby Wade Mosby, 51, of Central City, died Friday, May 26, 2023, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. Mr. Mosby was born in Muhlenberg County on July 30, 1971. He was a truck driver for Teamsters Local Union 215 out of Evansville. He had 30 years of dedicated service to the Nelson Creek Fire Department, he loved hunting and fishing, and spending time with his friends. Mr. Mosby is preceded in death by his father, Earl Gunn; brother, Mark Mosby; sister, Gloria Groves; grandparents, Martha and Veachel Eaves, Gladdys and John Gunn; mother-in-law, Mary Ford.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Reed Mosby; children, Amber (Ricky) Geary, Kendra Mosby; grandchildren, Emily Geary, Brooklynn Geary, Ava Geary, Dalton Geary, Alivia Higgs; sister, Lisa (Jeff) Nelson; mother, Sylvia (Judy) Fraze; fathers of grandchildren, Alton Geary, Jacob Higgs; several nieces and nephews; many beloved family and friends.
Funeral services: Noon Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Jared Baker officiating and Bro. Matt Adams assisting. Burial: Miller Cemetery in Cleaton. Visitation: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com. Expressions of sympathy can take the form of contributions to the Bobby Wade Mosby memorial fund c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330.
