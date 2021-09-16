CENTRAL CITY —Bobby Wayne Whitfield, 69, of Central City, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at his home.
Bobby was born May 14, 1952, in Hopkins County. He was employed by Phelps Dodge, and was of Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Ann Whitfield; parents Robert and Dorothy Whitfield; and sisters Brenda Robertson and Barbara Groves.
Surviving are son, Redric Whitfield; daughter Amanda (Gary) Crick; grandchildren Christian Wilkey, Camron Crick, Alana Crick, Ian Whitfield, Breanna Crick, and Hunter Whitfield; brothers Boyd (Donna) Whitfield and Barry (Faye) Whitfield; and sister Betty Johnson.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home, with Bro. Scott Casebier officiating, assisted by Bro. Archie Fugate. Burial in Union Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m., Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented