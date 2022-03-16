Bonita Kay (Neal) Irvin, 61, of Owensboro, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022, at her home.
Bonita was born on January 28, 1961. She was the daughter of a Presbyterian preacher, dear sibling to two brothers and two sisters, loving aunt, supportive friend, an incredible, strong, single mother to one, and a God mom to anyone who walked through her door. Anyone who knew her knows her spirit cannot easily be condensed into words. She was a woman with a strong faith who gave love to others unconditionally. Bonita offered a compassionate ear to absolutely anyone who needed it.
Bonita is preceded in death by her parents, Kermit and Juanita (Chattin) Neal; father of her child, Randy Greeson; and sister, Belva Hicks.
She is survived by her daughter, Brittany Greeson; twin sister, Anita (Neal) Gumbel; and brothers, Lawrence Neal and Bryan Neal.
Celebration of Life will be Private.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Kentucky United Methodist Children’s Homes, 201 Phillips Ct., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Arrangements are being handled by Boone Funeral Home East Chapel — A Family Tradition Funeral Home, 5330 Washington Avenue, Evansville, Indiana.
Condolences may be made to the family online at boonefuneralhome.net.
