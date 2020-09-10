HARTFORD — Bonita Rhea Warren, 72, of Hartford, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at her home. Bonita was born in Greenville to the late Earl and Macel Geary Kiper. She was a retired LPN and attended New Assembly Church.
Survivors include her husband, John L. Warren; her son, John Warren II of Hartford; her daughters, Julie Boyken of Livermore and Leah Johnson of Hartford; her brother, Larry Kirtley of Louisville; her sisters, Doris Sheehan of Beaver Dam and Teri Gibson of Louisville; 10 grandchildren, Aimee, Timothy, Marcus, Brook, Hannah, Eli, Lauren, Meghann, Caleb and Audrina; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
There will be a graveside service at noon Friday at Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Bevil Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, face masks and social distancing are required.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneral
Commented