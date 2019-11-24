ALTOONA, Wis. -- Bonita Sue Magruder, 77, of Altoona, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Communities - River Pines in Altoona, Wisconsin.
She was born Dec. 28, 1941, in Owensboro to the late Archie and Geneva (Arnold) Gaddis. She married Michael Keith Magruder in November 1960. He passed away in July 1983.
Sue loved to socialize, and she really loved people. During her life, she was known by many different names depending on where or how you knew her. To some, she was Grandma Sue, others "Dixie" or Sue, and still others Bonnie, but she was still the same loving, caring person. She loved her family and never missed a sporting event. She even was a regular announcer at the hockey rink in Altoona for the youth hockey program when her grandsons played. She was a parishioner and loved being involved with church at Cedar Creek Community Church in Eau Claire.
Sue leaves behind her children, Kevin (Natalie) Magruder of Altoona, Wisconsin, and Keith (Colleen McCabe) Magruder of Clearwater, Florida; and grandchildren Chase (Elizabeth) Magruder of Greeley, Colorado; Tanner (Elizabeth) Magruder of Des Moines, Iowa, and Cade Magruder of Roseville, Minnesota.
A celebration of life will be 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, 535 S. Hillcrest Pkwy., Altoona, WI 54720. Friends may visit from 3 to 5 p.m. Interment will be at Hudson Cemetery in Hudson, Iowa, at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
