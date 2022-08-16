Bonita “Tootie” Cannon, 86, of Whitesville, died Sunday, August 14, 2022. She was born March 12, 1936, to the late Talbert and Ruth Beeler. She was a member of Pleasant Ridge Holiness Church. She enjoyed gardening, hummingbirds, cooking, and collecting dead bugs.
In addition to her parents, Tootie is preceded in death by her siblings, Tommy, Junie, Essie, Debbie, Edna, and Naomi.
Tootie is survived by her husband of 52 years, Carl Cannon, and their children, Mark (Kristie) and Matt (Andrea) Cannon, Debra (Larry) Alameda, and Brenda (Dave) Getman; grandchildren, Cassie (Nathan) Cannon, Little Mark (Chloe) Cannon, Gracie Cannon, Caleb Cannon, Courtney Alameda, and Cati Alameda; great-grandchildren, Skylar, Mark “Tripp”, and Ellie Lou Cannon; her siblings, Kenny, Lillian, Wilma, and Patty; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville. The burial will follow at Cates Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
