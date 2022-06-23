HARTFORD — Bonne Johnson Scott died Tuesday, June 21, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Bonne was born April 1, 1949 to the late R.C. and Anna Marie Porter Johnson. Bonne helped to run her parents business, Porter Leach Hardware for a number of years and retired from the Kentucky State Maintenance Garage.
Survivors include her loving husband David Scott; her daughter-Stacy (Dewey) Woolen of Hartford; her son-Brian (Ginger) Tichenor of Beaver Dam; granddaughters-Lindsey (Justin) Woolen and Lauren (David) Comer; grandsons-Ross Tichenor and Grant Tichenor; great grandson-Rowan Case Comer; her sister-Beverly Bratcher; her brother-Chris Johnson; several nieces and nephews and her dog Maggie.
Services will be Noon Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Dr. Glenn Armstrong officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022 and from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
