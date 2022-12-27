GREENVILLE — Bonnie Louise Adkins, 68, of Greenville, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at 9:50 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital.
Mrs. Adkins was born Nov. 4, 1954, in Nashville, Tennessee. She was a retired certified nurse assistant.
She is survived by her husband, Robert L. Adkins, Jr.; children, Misty Adkins, Rebakah Adkins, Robert L. Adkins III, and Alex Adkins; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be at noon Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Enoch Rich officiating. Burial will be at Cherry Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
