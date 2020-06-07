Bonnie Alline Pierce, 76, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born April 16, 1944, in Owensboro to the late Sherman and Mary Lavonne Cooper. Bonnie was a charter member of Garden Green Baptist Church and was a current member of Matthews Table. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Roxanna Yanez, in 2014; and sisters Betty Howard and Marjorie Boyd.
She is survived by her son, William Pierce; daughter Stacy Bunch (Donnie); five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother Tim Cooper; and sisters Ruth Ann Harris and Peggy Cooper.
Private graveside services will be on Monday at Elmwood Cemetery. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
