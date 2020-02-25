Bonnie Basham Hite, 87, of Owensboro, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Wellington Parc. She was born on Jan. 21, 1933 in Pellville to the late Clovis and Verna Mae Basham. She is a member of First Christian Church. Bonnie was a former employee of Texas Gas and retired after 16 years at Dr. Glenn Greene’s office. She volunteered at Owensboro Medical Health System, enjoyed exercising, but most of all loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Hite; and brother Yewell Basham.
Survivors include her daughter, Terri, and husband Kevin Bailey; son Scott and wife Patty Hite; five grandchildren, Travis (Rachel) Bailey, Shelby Bailey, Lindsey (Corey) McDonald, Morgan Hite and Addison Hite; and great-granddaughter Haven Bailey.
Services are noon Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Garden. Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday and after 10 a.m. on Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to First Christian Church Memorial Fund, 700 J.R. Miller Blvd., Owensboro, KY 42303 or Alzheimer’s Association, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Ste. 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284.
