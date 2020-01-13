HAWESVILLE --Bonnie Criss, 80, passed away Jan. 10, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
She was born in Perry County, Indiana, on July 19, 1939, to the late Charles and Hattie (Jackson) Spencer. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Richard "Dick" Criss in 2010; a son in infancy, George Phillip; sisters, Louise Vandgrift, Mary Spraker and Eva Holly; brothers, Russell, Clay, Woody and Ray Spencer.
Bonnie retired from General Electric in 2000 and attended Safe Harbor Christian Fellowship in Hancock County. She enjoyed fishing, going to yard sales, camping with her family, traveling with her husband, spending time with her grandchildren and her dogs, Spike and Brownie.
Surviving are her children, Rick Criss (Pamela), Hawesville, Denny Criss (Dianna Roark), Hawesville, Tim Criss (Teresa), Lewisport and Tammy Eubanks (Ken), Hawesville; 14 grandchildren, and several great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. CST Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Huber Funeral Home, Cannelton Chapel. Bro. Larry Sosh and Gilbert Vandgrift will officiate. Visitation will be Monday from 2 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private in Serenity Hills Cemetery in Hawesville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
