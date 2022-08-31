Bonnie Elaine Small, 88, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born June 6, 1934, in Cadillac, Michigan to the late Herbert and Ann Thomas. Bonnie worked for the State of Illinois for 25 years.
Bonnie enjoyed playing cards and spending quality time with her granddaughters. She loved getting pampered by going to the salon and getting her hair and nails done. Bonnie also enjoyed going out to lunch with her friends and family.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by two sisters.
Bonnie is survived by her children, Leta (Robert) Blanton of Owensboro and Mary Elizabeth Small of Newburgh, Indiana, and two grandchildren, MacKenzie and Malisse Stocker both of Evansville, Indiana.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to the Western Kentucky Botanical Gardens, 2731 West 2nd St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
