Bonnie Head Wright, 64, of Philpot, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at home. Bonnie was born on May 22, 1955, to the late Robert and Geraldine Dockemeyer Head.
To Bonnie, her family was everything. She never missed a child or grandchild's sporting event and had a special relationship with her siblings. She loved Sunday family cookouts while lounging in her swimming pool surrounded by her family, the flowers she planted, and the yard she had mowed. She enjoyed traveling and spending time by the ocean. Bonnie was a bargain hunt queen, going to numerous garage sales and never paying sticker price. She was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church and retired from Unilever. Everyone that knew Bonnie will always remember her beautiful blue eyes that complimented her infectious smile. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sibling, aunt and friend that will be missed by all.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Paula Sue Head.
Survivors include her husband of 41 years, Ray Wright; children Stephanie Wilkerson (Bryan), Holly Rhinerson Rowan, Big John Wright (Jamie), Amy Wright-Espinosa and Brent Wright (Vivian); brothers Brian and Bruce Head; sisters Debbie Coomes (Bucky), Terry Murphy (Joe), and Jackie Freels (Pete); grandchildren Karli and Brysan Wilkerson, Makayla and Emerie Rowan, Logan and Ashtyn Husk and Aiden, Emiliana, and Minerva Espinoza; and her faithful canine companion, Lexi Rae.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Pitino Shelter.
The Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Prayers will be 6 p.m. Tuesday. Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery.
Messages of condolence for the family of Bonnie Wright may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
