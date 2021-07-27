BEECHMONT — Bonnie Jean Warman, 70, of Beechmont, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021. Bonnie was affectionately known as “BonBon” by family and friends, both young and old. She had a kind and compassionate spirit that was reflected in her concern for others. She was the heart of her family and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother. Her family was the light of her life.
Bonnie retired from the Muhlenberg County Board of Education after working 27 years as Miss Bonnie at Longest Elementary School. She was a faithful member serving at New Paradise Baptist Church.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, William “Buck” Loney and Owilda “Wootie” Hammond Loney, of Graham; and her mother-in-law, Bernadean Warman, of Greenville.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 52 years, Thomas “Tommy” Warman; daughter, Kim (Tim) Staples. of Greenville; son, Kaleb Warman, of Greenville; granddaughter, Hannah(Michael) Walker, of Greenville; grandson, Jonah Staples, of Greenville; sister, Linda (Allen) Willis, of White Plains; brother Bill(Kathy)Loney, of Henderson; twin sister, Connie(Bill)Rosser, of Peoria, Arizona; father-in-law, Thomas “Tom” Warman, of Greenville; sister-in-law, Sherry(Bob) Pelkey, of Greenville; and several cousins, nephews, nieces, great-nephews, and great-nieces.
Celebration of life services will be held on Tuesday July 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Tim Adcock officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Condolences may be made at www.tucker
Family and Friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance.
