CENTRAL CITY — Bonnie June Roberts Mullen, 92, of Central City, died at 3:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Maple Health and Rehab in Greenville. Mrs. Mullen was born July 26, 1929, in Muhlenberg County. She was a homemaker and member of Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Callie Roberts; husband John William Mullen; and sister Lavonda Stringer.
She is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Susan (Scott) Porter of Owensboro and Lou Anne (Andy) Swansey of Central City; and grandson Jordan Porter of Owensboro.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City with Bro. Billy Thompson officiating. Burial to follow.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to say thank you to Maple Health and Rehabilitation in Greenville for their care and kindness.
