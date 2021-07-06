Bonnie Kathryn Drewer, 66, of Owensboro, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at her home. She was born Sept. 1, 1954, in Daviess County, to the late James and Virginia Batman. Bonnie retired after 32 years from Big Rivers as a senior purchasing agent. She enjoyed traveling and was of the Catholic faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, James L. Batman and Ronald S. Batman.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Bill Drewer; two sisters,
Beverly Calhoun (Gary)
and Sharon Bishop (Bill); and several nieces.
A private family memorial service will be held at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
