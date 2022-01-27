Bonnie Kay (Floyd) Krahwinkel, 69, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022 peacefully at home. She was born on September 23,1952 in Daviess County to the late Chester Allen Floyd and Lillie Sue (Early) Floyd.
As a lifelong resident of Owensboro, she loved the friends she met and summers on the river. She spent her professional career as a paralegal to Randy Hutchinson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Lee Krahwinkel; and siblings, Harrison Allen Floyd, Wanda Jean (Floyd) Kincaid, and Ann Marie (Floyd) Kemling.
She is survived by a daughter, Jill Marie Krahwinkel and spouse, Jamie Bower; a son, Clifton Lee Krahwinkel; five grandchildren, Brittany Nicole Bowman, Mason Lee Krahwinkel, Paige MacKenzie Liles, Brennen Lee Krahwinkel, Connor Lee Krahwinkel; two great-grandchildren, Journey Faye Merritt and Charlotte Kay Miller; and partner, John Boarman.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday January 29, 2022 in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday January 29, 2022 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society in her memory.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
