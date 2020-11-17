GREENVILLE — Bonnie Lynn Coleman, 98, of Greenville, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. She was born in Greenville, on Dec. 24, 1921, the daughter of Ernest Lee and Belva Dukes Lee. She was a housewife and a homemaker, and she loved to paint, create ceramics, sew, and work Circle Word puzzles. She was a charter member of Roland Memorial Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 58 years, G. W. Coleman in December of 1999; a brother, Adrian Lee; and sisters, Wilma Prayther and Ernestine Spurlin.
She is survived by her daughter, Maryetta (Gary) Mullens, of Lake Station, Indiana; one grandson, George (Chrissy) Mullens, of Indiana; two granddaughters, Cynthia (Todd) Raber, of Florida and Benita (Jeff) Capps, of Indiana; two great-grandsons, Steven (Laura) Edwards and Marcus Mullens; one great-granddaughter, Jessica Edwards; two great-great-grandsons, Hunter Ensign and Colton Edwards; two brothers, Harold Lee, of Kentucky, and Bennie (Jeanie) Lee, of Missouri; three sisters, Sandra Butterworth, of Louisiana, Joyce (Carroll) Wheeler, of Kentucky, Joann (Thelbert) McIntosh, of Indiana; a sister-in-law, Evangeline Lee, of Missouri; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services and visitation will be private, conducted by the Rev. Danny Mooneyhan. Burial will follow in Yeargins Chapel Cemetery. Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences to the family may be made at wwwgarysfuneralhome.net.
Commented