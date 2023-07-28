CALHOUN — Bonnie Marie Lamb Mayes, 80, affectionately known as Bonnie, passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023, following an auto accident along with her daughter, Reginia. Born Dec. 1, 1942, in Owensboro, she was a cherished member of her community and will be deeply missed by those who knew her. Bonnie was the daughter of the late Leslie and Arretta Gaddis Lamb.
Despite the many losses, her spirit remained unbroken, and her love for her family never wavered. Bonnie was a dedicated homemaker who took great pride in caring for her family. Her home was always filled with warmth and laughter, and she had a knack for making everyone feel welcome. She was also a devoted member of her local Pentecostal faith community where she found great comfort and fellowship.
Bonnie had a soft spot for animals and particularly enjoyed caring for her cat, Lil-Bit. Her love for Lil-Bit was a testament to her nurturing spirit, a trait that extended to all areas of her life. She also found joy in spending quality time with both her family and friends. These moments, whether they were shared over a meal or during a casual visit, were precious to her.
In her later years at Riverside, Bonnie had an unwavering love for sweets.
A woman of faith, Bonnie took solace in her belief and enjoyed going to church. Her faith was a source of strength throughout her life, guiding her through times of hardship and enhancing her moments of joy. In remembering Bonnie, we celebrate a life filled with love, faith, and dedication to family. We remember her as a mother, a grandmother, and a friend. Her legacy will live on in the hearts of those who loved her and in the values she instilled in her family.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Seymore Mayes, Jr.; her daughters, Angela Wedding and Reginia Payne; and her brothers, Jerry and Louis Lamb.
She is survived by her son, Leslie Mayes (Tracy) of Owensboro; her daughter, Anita Bozarth (Scott England) of Calhoun; sons-in-law, Mark Payne and Randall Wedding, both of Calhoun; her grandchildren, who brought her immense joy, Kimbra Payne, Kasey Render (Kody), Bradley Bozarth, Sarah Bozarth, Asher Bozarth, Melissa Payne (Lance Martin), Travis Mayes (Kaitlyn), Zareck Wedding, and Jabin Wedding; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Beverly Luttrell of Panther.
A joint funeral service for Bonnie and her daughter, Reginia Payne, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial will be in Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Bonnie’s family from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Bonnie’s service will be streamed live on musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Bonnie Mayes family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Bonnie Mayes Memorial Fund, C/O Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Bonnie at musterfuneralhomes.com.
