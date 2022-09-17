CENTRAL CITY — Bonnie May Huff, 95, of Central City, died Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 6:51 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. She was a homemaker and a member of Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors: son, Tim (Jenny Beth) Huff, and daughter, Emma (Otis) Halcomb
Service: 1 p.m. Monday, September 19, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented