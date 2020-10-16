Bonnie Mayes, 77, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, surrounded by her family while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born May 10, 1943, to the late Vernon and Dorothy Jones. Bonnie was a member of Grace Pointe Baptist Church, formerly the Parrish Avenue Baptist Church, and sung in the church choir. She was a member of the V.F.W. Post #696 Women’s Auxiliary, where she was a Senior Vice and was a Kentucky Colonel. She loved singing, line dancing and karaoke.
Bonnie was also preceded in death by her husband, Roy E. Mayes, on Aug. 23, 1991; brothers Sonny Jones, David Jones and Vernon Douglas Jones; and a sister, Shirley Jones.
Surviving are her daughter, Tammy Kirby and husband, Tony, of Owensboro; her son, Roy Mayes of Owensboro; grandchildren Jessica Dickens and husband, Byron, Tony Douglas Kirby, Nick Kirby and wife, Kelsey, Cody Kirby and Jeffery Mayes; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Joe Jones and wife, Mona, of Philpot; and sisters Jewel Clark and Dixie Bowlds and husband, Gary, all of Owensboro.
The service for Bonnie Mayes will be Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or service for Bonnie shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks in the funeral home and enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Sinners, 320 Clay St., Owensboro, KY 42303. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
