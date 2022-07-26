Bonnie Sue Hester, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Owensboro October 22, 1942, to the late Percy and Francis Jones Robertson. Bonnie was a member of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Branson, Missouri and Nashville, Tennessee.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Hester; son, Gary Wayne Dupin; sisters, Margaret Young and Shirley Roberts; and brothers, Kenneth Robertson and Percy Robertson Jr.
Bonnie is survived by her children, Pattie Thrasher and Tonya Thorpe; grandchildren, Gary Jones, Travis Jones, Sam Thrasher, Brittany (Charles) Blair, Chasity Thorpe, and Tara (Jarrod) McPherson; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, JoAnn McGuigan, Goldie Reed, and Priscilla LaRoche; brother, Thomas Robertson; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow at Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
