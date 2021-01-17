Bonnie Tanner, 69, of Utica, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at her home. Bonita Kaye Tanner was born Dec. 8, 1951, in McLean County to the late Leamon A. and Anna Jean Hibdon Tanner. She was a homemaker and a friend to all. Bonnie enjoyed fishing, gardening, music, art and researching her family history.
Survivors include a son, Farrand Tanner of Utica; and a brother, Glenn Tanner of Utica.
Family services will be at a later date. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Bonnie’s family.
The Bonnie Tanner family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Bonnie Tanner Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Share your memories and photos of Bonnie at muster
Commented