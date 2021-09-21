LEWISPORT — Bonnie Ward, 70, of Lewisport, passed away at her home on September 19, 2021. She was sad to leave her family but rejoiced knowing she would soon see Jesus, her husband, her son and other loved ones. Bonnie was born in Daviess County, on September 29, 1950 to the late Paul and Deloise Roberts. She was a member of Blackford Baptist Church and was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Ward Sr.; son, Jeremy Ward; sister, Jonell Roberts; and her parents, Paul and Deloise Roberts.
She leaves behind a legacy of love, a caring heart and her love of sharing Jesus with her family and friends.
Those that lost a piece of their hearts are her sons, Ricky (Jackie) Ward and Tony (Amanda) Ward, both of Lewisport; grandchildren, Brooke (Jr.) Grut, Destiny (Hunter) Sanders, Summer, Charity, Chloe, Abigail, Joshua, Anthony “Bubby,” all of Lewisport, Taylor, Jaime, Lexi and Alex of Gladwin, Michigan; sister, Diane (Don) Brown, of Hawesville, along with many nieces and nephews and a few special friends, Betty Minter, Brenda Brown, Wayne (Suzie) Riley, Scott Padgett and Denise Wood.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2021 at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel with burial following in Lewisport Cemetery. Bonnie’s family will be greeting friends on Thursday from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Share your memories and condolences with Bonnie’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
