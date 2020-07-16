BELTON — Boyce Pendley, 92, of Belton, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 5:19 p.m. under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was a retired coal miner and member of Mud River Union General Baptist Church.
Survivors include his sons, Terry Pendley and Dennis Pendley.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Mud River Union Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
