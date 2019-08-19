Brad Nash, 38, of Owensboro, passed away Aug. 17, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 6, 1981, in Daviess County to Leon and Sharon Lanham Nash. Brad was an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, where his involvement included the Knights of Columbus and the Men's Club. He also enjoyed cooking for his friends and family and participated many years on the Lourdes Cooking Team. Brad was a fan of Notre Dame and the 49ers and loved music. He will be remembered for his strong and loving nature, for being dedicated in everything he did, and for never meeting a stranger. Brad was a wonderful father and his family will miss him very much.
Brad was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Nash; sister, Mary Michelle Nash; maternal grandparents, Woody and Elizabeth Lanham; paternal grandfather, Ishmael "Eck" Nash; and an uncle, David Paul Nash.
He is survived by his fiancée, Melissa Edge; daughter, Gracie Nash; father, Leon Nash and his wife, Rose Mary; siblings, Stephanie Nash Donovan and her children, Taylor and Christian, Shannon (Jim) Bartimus and their children, Matthew and Christopher, Rob (Kara) Nash and their children, Jacob and Ella, Phillip (Christy) Nash and their daughter, Emily, and Steven (Mary) Nash, and their daughter, Noel; step-siblings, Theresa (Rich) Miller and their children, Samantha and Alexandra, and Jason Phelps and his children, Kylee and Kent; paternal grandmother, Mary Stella Nash; his in-laws, who loved him very much; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with Fr. Pat Reynolds officiating. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m., with prayers at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, and 8:30 until 9:30 Wednesday morning at the funeral home. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 4029 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42303; and an organization Brad was an advocate for, Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates, 10160 Linn Station Road, Louisville, KY 40223.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Brad Nash may be shared online at www.glenncares.com.
