BEAVER DAM — Bradley “Brad” Wayne Ward, 48, of Beaver Dam, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at his residence.
He was a son of the late Wanda Dillehay Ward and Donald Lewis Ward who survives. He was the owner and operator of Grounds Guys of Bowling Green, a graduate of Western Kentucky University, where he received his bachelor’s degree, and a member of Barren River Baptist Church.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Cindy Williams Ward; one son, Bryson Wayne Ward; four brothers, Kin Ward (Liz), Kevin Ward (Tracy), Treg Ward and Don Ward (Paula); and several nieces and nephews also survive.
The service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Barren River Baptist Church with burial in the Barren River Baptist Church Cemetery in Bowling Green. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the church.
Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented