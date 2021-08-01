BEAVER DAM — Bradley Luke Sutton, 51, died Friday, July 30, 2021, in Owensboro. He was born Aug. 19, 1969, to Lana and Garrett Vandell Sutton.
He was a graduate of Ohio County High School. He loved God, his family, gospel music, Kentucky basketball, Dallas Cowboys, hunting and attending Longview Baptist Church. He began his working career as a young boy by carrying a gallon of water every day for a quarter for his Aunt Vada. He then enjoyed working for his Uncle Gregory on his farm as well as other local farmers. He then worked many years at Kimball’s and American Nonwovens. Up to his death, he enjoyed working with his friend, David Schroader.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carmen and Ruby Baize and Lula and Bradley Sutton.
Survivors include his companion of 13 years, Mary Ball; his parents, Lana and Garrett Vandell Sutton; two daughters, Micah (Willie) Goatee and Brianna (Brad) Ashby; a sister, Teresa (Chet) Decker; two brothers, Danny and Dewayne Baize; grandchildren Kena, Karyn, Hadlee, Jon Boy, Taelynn, Jackson and Carson; two nieces, Barcley (Justin) and Cathryn; along with several aunts, uncles, great-nieces and nephews.
Services are 2 p.m. Monday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Todd Leach and Bro. Glen Geary officiating. Burial will be in Mount Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until funeral time Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbros
