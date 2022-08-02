OWENSBORO — Bradley N. Kassinger, 57, of Owensboro went home to be with the Lord Friday, July 29, 2022, at his home in Owensboro. Bradley Neil Kassinger was born December 24, 1964, in Owensboro to the late James C. and LuAnn Eaton Kassinger. Bradley was a 1982 Graduate of McLean County High School. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, retired from Lockheed Martin in Harrogate, England, and attended Woodlawn United Methodist Church in Owensboro. Bradley enjoyed watching movies, traveling, and working with electronics, including both drones and remote control cars.
In addition to his parents, Bradley was preceded in death by a brother, Bruce Kassinger.
Survivors include a brother, Blake Kassinger of Owensboro; two nephews, Chad Kassinger of Whitesville and Jake Kassinger (Libby) of Owensboro; two nieces, Amy Kassinger of California and Paige Kassinger of Owensboro; a great nephew, Christopher; and two great nieces, Allie Kassinger and Maliyah Kassinger.
The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore, with the Rev. Jesse Johnson officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415. There will be no public visitation.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Bradley’s family.
