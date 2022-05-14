REED — Bradley Ray “Brad” Haire, 55, of Reed passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at his home.
He was born in Henderson February 23, 1967, to the late Robert Haire Jr. and Culetti (Varble) Haire.
Brad was a retired carpenter from Local 224. He loved hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. Brad attended Beals Pentecostal Church.
Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Pam; two sons, Andrew Haire of Petersburg, Indiana and River Haire of Evansville, Indiana; one sister, Karen Mattingly (Tony) of Henderson; one brother, Darrell Haire (Debbie) of Floyds Knobs, Indiana; one grandson, Brantlee Haire; father-in-law, Franklin Cooper (Betty); brother-in-law, Billy Cooper (Carolyn); sister-in-law, Tammy Bullington (Tony); and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel with Rev. J.W. Haire and Rev. Barry Skaggs officiating. Burial will be in Fairmont Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Haire, River Haire, Matt Eblen, Brandon Eblen, Daniel Haire, Tony Bullington, Billy Wayne Cooper, and Tommy Bullington.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Commented