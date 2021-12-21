NEWBURGH, Ind. — Bradley Wayne Leath of Newburgh, Indiana, passed away on December 17, 2021 at the age of 44. He was born on March 25, 1977 in Madisonville, and later grew up in Mayfield. Brad graduated from Graves County High School and also from Murray State University. He worked for Campus Outreach Memphis for seven years and then later became a business owner.
Brad is preceded in death by his mother Judy Leath.
He is survived by his loving wife, Codie (Barron) Leath; his adoring children, Gunner, Lucy, Brody, and Shepherd; his father, Larry Leath; sister, Maribeth (Rachel Wilson) Leath; many brothers and sisters in law, nieces, and nephews.
Brad was a pure-hearted man who feared God and loved his family. He was inquisitive, kind, and took genuine interest in helping others succeed. His legacy will live on for generations to come.
The family would like to thank the Duke Cancer Center, Ascension St. Vincent Cancer Center, Heritage Hospice, and the Linda White Hospice House for all their wonderful care.
Family and friends are invited to attend visitation at the Alexander Funeral Home in Newburgh on Wednesday, December 22 from 3 to 7 p.m. Visitation will also be Thursday, December 23 from 10 to 11 a.m. at First Christian Church in Newburgh. The funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at First Christian Church. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Brad’s honor to RiverWind Church at https://app.sharefaith.com/App/Form/447b4875-5a5f-4790-8a59-5435e1f08022 or https://gofund.me/3c61d732 Expressions of Sympathy to Brad’s children.
