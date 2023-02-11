Bramlett Douglas Staples, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Owensboro Nov. 22, 1944, to the late Albert Douglas Staples and Helen Dockery Dame. Doug was a funny guy who loved to tell a good joke. He never met a stranger and loved talking to everyone. He enjoyed barbeque and watching football, especially the Tennessee Titans. Doug was a loving husband and a great father who loved his grandchildren.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Deno.
Doug is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Judy Stout Staples; children, Kim (Sal) Sama of Salem, Indiana and Bryan Douglas (Krista) Staples of Whitehouse, Tennessee; his grandchildren, Connor and Ryker Staples and Kate Sama; along with his brother Albert (Janie) Staples of Utica.
The funeral service will be 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Owensboro Christian Church. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 W. 2nd St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be provided at the church.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 W. 2nd St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be provided at the church.
