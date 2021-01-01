COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Bramlett “J.R.” Daugherty Jr., 73, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Aspen Living Center in Colorado Springs. He was born Dec. 10, 1947, in Owensboro to the late Bramlett and Elsie Hendricks Daugherty. Bramlett had worked as a deputy sheriff with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department under Sheriff Harold Taylor, and after moving to Colorado Springs, he worked for Direct TV. He was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are a daughter, Tanaya (Calvin) Miller of Goodlettsville, Tennessee; a son, Sean Patrick (Mandy) Daugherty of Maine; two grandchildren, Kathryn Miller of Goodlettsville and Braden Daugherty of Maine; a brother, Ronald (Susan) Daugherty of Masonville; three sisters, Judy (Jim) Winkler, Pamela Kaye Daugherty and Donna Sue Crowly, all of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be Sunday at Mount Zion Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery near Knottsville.
