Brandon Rex Coppage, 38, of Philpot, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Whitesville. He was a professional drywall finisher and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his parents, Mike and Vickie Coppage, of Fordsville; a daughter, Madison Coppage (Calub Skimehorn), of Fordsville; a granddaughter, Kynzlei Skimehorn, of Fordsville; brothers, Michael Wayne Coppage (Denise), of Pattiville and Dale Coppage (Stephanie White), of Leitchfield; a sister, Gena Coppage (Randy Baughn), of Fordsville; the mother of his daughter, Shawnee Young; stepchildren, Savannah, Dakota and Dallas Shultz; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville with burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Pattiville. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
