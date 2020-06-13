Branson Hart, 67, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his home while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Feb. 4, 1953, in Evansville to the late Ermon Branson Hart Sr. and Lois Jean Jones Hart. Branson was retired from the State of Kentucky with the Child Protection Branch of the Department of Community-Based Services. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in social work from the University of Southern Indiana. He had been involved with the Theater Workshop of Owensboro and the Owensboro Dance Theater. Branson was the roller skating Mouse King in the “The Nutcracker” for a number of years. He enjoyed roller skating, photography, writing, going to Friday After 5, and had a passion for music of all forms. Branson was preceded in death by his wife, Chris Hart, on April 30, 2019.
Surviving are three daughters, Lauren Hart of Dothan, Alabama, Rachel Humphrey and husband Doug, and Erin Price and husband Bruce, all of Livermore; five grandchildren, Bailey Troutman and husband Hunter, Logan Price, Parker Humphrey, Garrett Price and Keelyn Cameron; two great-grandchildren, Josslyn and Kash Troutman, all of Livermore; and his mother-in-law, Lenette Lyle of Owensboro.
Private funeral services for Branson Hart will be at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation for Mr. Hart shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks when entering the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Family of Branson Hart, c/o Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, 900 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
