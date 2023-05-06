BEAVER DAM — “Let the children come to me, and do not hinder them, for to such belongs the kingdom of God.” Luke 18:16
Brantlee Dean Stevenson Tate peacefully entered Heaven’s gates on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. He was born on August 19, 2015, to Megan Henderson Tate and Sean Tate. Brantlee’s story on this Earth is a story of triumph. He defied the odds at every turn. Brantlee was never supposed to come home from the hospital after birth, but the Lord had other plans for him. He blessed us with seven wonderful years filled with the best memories and too many blessings to count. Brantlee loved to run, play, climb, and jump. He enjoyed watching his two favorite shows, SpongeBob and Paw Patrol. He loved deeply and unconditionally. His smile was contagious. We cherished every unpromised moment we were given with our little man.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ronald “Steve” Tate; great-grandfathers, Harold Dean Henderson and Thomas “Ray” Rigdon; great-uncle, Ned “Bro” Lucas; great-grandmother, Lora Moore; his favorite physical therapist, Donna Kaelin; and two very special cousins, Gloria “Lanie” Taylor and Riley Addison Fulton.
He is survived in death by his mother, Megan Henderson Tate; father, Sean Tate; sisters, Loralyn Tate and Lainey Tate; the most exceptional grandparents/caregivers, Marsha and Robbie Henderson; great-grandmothers, Judy Lee and Helen Henderson; aunt, Karisa Henderson; cousin (Bonus sister), Averi Nickole Goff; plus many other aunts and cousins that loved him dearly.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to all of the healthcare workers that have been involved in Brantlee’s care over the last seven years.
Memorial donations may be made to Bevil Bros. Funeral Home to help alleviate the financial burden of the young family.
A celebration of life service will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 8, 2023, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
