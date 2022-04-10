PRINCETON — Braxlyn Marie Grace Prowell of Princeton, KY, died Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Baptist Health Madisonville.
She was born Nov. 10, 2021 in Madisonville to her parents, Selena Marie Dawn Gutierrez and Brandon Morse. She was full of happiness, love, attitude and always laughed and smiled.
In addition to her parents, Braxlyn is survived by her maternal grandmother, Barbara Prowell of Princeton and paternal grandparents, Jennifer and Randal Katich.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Morgan’s Funeral Home with Bro. John Hagan officiating. Burial will follow in Meeks Cemetery in Caldwell County.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Morgan’s Funeral Home.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at www.morgansfuneralhome.com.
