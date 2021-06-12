HARTFORD — Brenda A. Taylor, 68, of Hartford, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. Brenda was a retired CNA.
Survivors include her sons, Nick Midkiff and James Midkiff; daughter Mary Lindsey; brother Russell Arnold; and sisters Beatrice Gilstrap and Dorothy Colburn.
Services: 1 p.m. Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Visitation: From 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday.
Expressions of sympathy: Brenda A. Taylor Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
