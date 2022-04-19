ELBA — Brenda Badertscher, 78, of Elba, went to be with the Lord Jesus Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Brenda Joyce Dant was born July 8, 1943, to the late William Aloysious Dant and Juanita Myrl Bottom. She met her husband, John William “Jake” Badertscher from Brodhead, Wisconsin, while he was visiting Army friends in Owensboro. They were married on October 12, 1963, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Brenda was a kind, loving, dedicated daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling to the Smoky Mountains, attending church, and working in her yard planting and caring for her many flowers. One never knew what silly or funny thing she would say during a conversation. She was a recipient of the Sophia Award from St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Sebree and loved to volunteer at the Sebree Outreach with her fellow church friends.
In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her stillborn son, Richard Lance Badertscher; her brother, Allen Ray “Skip” Dant; her sister, Juanita Dant; a sister-in-law, Jeannie Dant; and by her brother-in-law, Stirman Adams, Jr.
Brenda is survived by her husband of 58 years, Jake Badertscher; by her three children, a son, William Mark Badertscher (Michelle) of Wyman, and his children, Cody William Badertscher (Sarah), and their children, Cole William Badertscher and arriving in August, Clay James Badertscher; twins, Josh Allen Badertscher and Luke Anthony Badertscher; a daughter, Lisa Michaela Baird (Kelly) of Calhoun, and her children, John Morgan Baird (Jenna) and their baby arriving in August; and Thomas Dean Baird (Olivia); a son, Gregory Scott Badertscher (Angel) of Beech Grove and his children, Natasha Denae Lee (John) and their children, MacKenzie Laine Lee, Abbigail Renee Lee, and Joseph Scott Lee; and Katelyn Ann Fielden (Jordan) and their son, Gabriel Maddox Fielden; three brothers, James William “Jimmy” Dant (Joyce) and Thomas Wade “Tommy” Dant both of Owensboro and Andrew Keith “Skeeter” Dant (Joan) of Fort Mill, South Carolina; two sisters, who were her best friends, Carolyn Sue “Cooie” Adams Buchanan (Charles) of Calhoun, and Glenda Jane “Janie” Tanner (Sherril) of Slaughters; a brother-in-law, Richard Clarence “Dick” Badertscher (Carole) of Brodhead, Wisconsin; a sister-in-law, Sandra Sue Marion (Bob) of Monroe, Wisconsin; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
Brenda’s grandchildren will be honoring their love for her one final time by serving as her pallbearers.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Father Carmelo Jimenez officiating. Burial will be in the St. Benedict Cemetery in Beech Grove. Friends may visit with Brenda’s family from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 8:30 A.M. until 10 a.m. Thursday at Musters in Calhoun. Prayer services for Brenda will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Musters in Calhoun.
Brenda’s services will be live-streamed at 10 a.m. Thursday on musterfuneralhomes.com.
The Brenda Badertscher family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the St. Benedict Cemetery Fund, 180 Kentucky 136 West, Calhoun, KY 42327.
