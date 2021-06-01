Brenda Baker, 59, of Owensboro, passed away on May 29, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born April 10, 1962, to Bill and Doris Baker. Brenda was a graduate of Daviess County High School and attended the University of Kentucky before becoming a flight attendant for 20 years with Delta Airlines. Brenda never found a beach that she did not like and loved to travel.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bill Baker.
Brenda is survived by her mother, Doris Baker; sisters, Marilyn Baker and Charlene (Gary) Brown; brother, Wayne (Alisa) Baker and a host of aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A service with limited attendance will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Masonville Baptist Church.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.glenncares.com.
