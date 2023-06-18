Brenda Ball, 73, of Owensboro passed away on June 13, 2023, at the Heartford House of Western Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Harold and Ethel Barrentine, born on Oct. 8, 1949. She was of the Christian faith and was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church.
Brenda was a single mom who loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was Mamaw to many.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her brother, Billy Barrentine of Owensboro; and sister, Edna Murial Cline of Providence.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Timothy (Lisa) Ball of Owensboro and Dianna (Tommy) Howard of Owensboro; brothers, Harold (Linda) Barrentine of Keller, Texas, Charles “Chuck” (Sumi) Barrentine of Fayetteville, North Carolina and Jerry (Linda) Barrentine of Denver Colorado; nine grandchildren, Samuel Lindsay Jr. and Haley Mahoney, Jessica Ball and Jordan Young, Cody and Lacy Ball, Tyler Ball and Kaitlyn Payne, Nicholas Jones and Katie Williams, Dani Duncan and Kyle Myer-Taylor, Matthew Ball, Rachel Howard, Tracy Howard and Cody Ballard; eight great grandchildren, Izabella, Kyler, Lyla, Ady, Evalyna, Ryder, Dawson and Olivia; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would also like to thank her caregiver whom over the last year and a half, loved her as her own. Words are not enough but thank you Amy Chappell.
A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Monday at Bellevue Baptist Church atrium, 4950 State Route 56, Owensboro, KY 42301. Pastor Tim Mensor will officiate. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until time of service.
Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
