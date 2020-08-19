Brenda Carol Rager, 63, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Owensboro to the late Robert and Eva Grace Dennison Wedding.
Brenda retired from Dr. Ron Taylor’s office after spending many years as a caring nurse. She was a loving Christian wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with family and spoiling her grandbabies. Brenda was a member of Pleasant Valley Community Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Wedding.
Brenda is survived by her husband of forty years, Gary Rager; a son, Barry Rager (Amy) of Indianapolis; a daughter, Jennifer Goldman (Lee) of Owensboro; grandchildren, Yonas, Titus, Fable and Justus Rager; siblings, Mary Hafford, Louis Wedding, Hugh Wedding, Randall Wedding, Arthur Wedding, Dr. James Wedding, Carolyn Jones, Debbie Gray and Karen Hartweck; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 20 at Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. Entombment will be at Rosehill Cemetery.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Mrs. Rager shall be within current health and safety directives. The family requests that family and friends wear appropriate personal protective masks and practice social distancing.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Valley Community Church, 800 Pleasant Valley Road, Owensboro, KY 42303 or New Circle Church, 3421 N Park Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46205.
Memories and condolences for the family of Brenda Carol Rager may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
