Brenda Carol Tapp, 72, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Norton-Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. She suffered a stroke Jan. 14, 2023, four days before her passing. She was born Mar. 25, 1950, in Owensboro. Brenda was the only daughter of Elmer Lee Tapp and Mabelle (Mercer) Tapp.
Brenda Carol has always had a strong loving passion for animals, especially her cats and dogs. She enjoyed traveling and seeing the sites and sceneries that long-haul trucking provided when she was younger. This vibrant brown-haired, brown-eyed, little lady will be dearly missed by all her friends and family. Love you, Mom.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Tapp.
Brenda is survived by two sons, Tony Curtis and Billy J. Curtis, both of Owensboro, and brothers, Bobby Lee Tapp and Paul Tapp.
