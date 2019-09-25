Brenda Elaine "Grankie" Morris, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born July 3, 1941, in Owensboro to the late William Eugene and Ruth Blan Carman. She was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church and enjoyed babysitting everyone's kids and her beloved cat, Dusty.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Morris; brothers Charles Carman and Sherman Wilson; and stepson Joe Morris.
Survivors include her daughters, Vickie Hundley (Billy) and Melissa Rock (Kevin); four grandchildren, Jessi Rock, Sky Rock, Jared Hundley (Emily) and Stevie Hundley; three great-grandchildren, Melanie, Peyton and Maddie; four stepchildren, Darlene Mills (late Johnny), Patrick "Junie" Morris Jr. (Lynette), Benny Morris (Karen) and Vickie Coppage (Mike); several step-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at First Free Will Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory and after 10 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Heartford House, Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
