Brenda Evans Howard, 75, of Owensboro, died on Monday, February 14, 2022, at Owensboro Health. She was born on March 3, 1946, in Owensboro to the late J. E. and Mary Lee Spurrier Evans. She worked and retired from Daymar College Daycare. She also worked at Kentucky Electronics and Hodges Tobacco. Brenda enjoyed playing bingo, camping, and being with her family, kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. They were the joy of her life.
In addition to her parents, Brenda lost the love of her life, Larry, on November 27, 2021. She is also preceded in death by a grandson, Bradley S. White, and a great-grandson, Kamren White.
Larry and Brenda were married for 58 years and had three children, Angela Lindsey (Robert), Diana Purcell (Richie), and Duane Howard (Stacey); grandchildren, Amanda, Brandon (Kathy), Jordan (Jesse), Nicole, Ashley (John), Drew (Julie), Dustin, Jacob, Zachary, Gavin, Tyler (Jena), and Byron; and two brothers, Eddie Evans (June Durbin) and Steve Evans (Cindy).
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville, with a burial following at Cates Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022, and after 10 a.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented