CENTRAL CITY — Brenda Faye Booth, 58, of Central City, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021. She was born Aug. 11, 1962, to the late Charles Ewing and Della Pharris Johnson. Brenda will be remembered for her love of cooking and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gary Booth; and siblings Harold Johnson, Charlie Bill Johnson, Charlotte Crowe, Ruth Todd, Lee Johnson, Eugene Johnson and Alfred Bundy.
Brenda leaves behind her daughter, Sarah (Stephen) Boutcher of Owensboro; son Jarrod Booth of Owensboro; siblings Jennifer (Marty) Minton of Livermore, Judy (Larry) Davis of Island, Sheila Durham of Calhoun; and grandchildren Emily and Ava Boutcher.
Services will be held at a later time for Brenda. Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
